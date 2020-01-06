Overnight forecast Sunday, January 5, 2019

It will remain cloudy tonight and light snow showers will gradually move in during the late night hours. Most of Central Pennsylvania will see a dusting to an inch then, 1-2” in the Laurel Highlands and in areas further north and west. Overnight lows will hang around the 30 degree mark.

Snow showers that move in tonight will linger into Monday morning before conditions begin clearing up around noon. Then a mix of sun and clouds will be seen for the rest of the day and highs will reach the upper 30s.Highs will once again reach into the 30s Tuesday under a mainly cloudy sky. Light snow showers will develop for the afternoon hours which look to mix with rain at times.

The active pattern and wintry weather will last into the middle of the week. Snow showers will continue Tuesday night and will linger into Wednesday. The potential for snow squalls will also be monitored. Any lingering snow showers will taper off Wednesday and some sunshine will manage to peek through. It will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

The region will see a less active day Thursday. It will be dry under a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 30s. The next system will bring precipitation back to the region Friday starting off as sleet. Then temperatures will warm up throughout Friday with the high temperature seen overnight. The onset of precipitation as sleet will transition to rain late Friday.

Scattered showers will continue through the day Saturday with mild conditions. Highs will reach into the 50s before dipping into the 30s overnight. A stray shower or some patchy drizzle will linger Sunday before some clearing is seen.

