Overnight forecast Sunday, January 3, 2021

After a calm start to the weekend, Mother Nature wanted to shake things up today with a wintry mix.

There was a little bit of everything in the mix as precipitation developed across Central Pennsylvania. From snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain most areas saw a wide combination today. By the afternoon hours, some steadier snowfall moved in leaving anywhere from a dusting to a few inches. However, snow lasted the longest in the northeast. Highs reached into the 30s.

Precipitation gradually made its departure from the region later in the afternoon. However, the chance for a lingering shower will remain tonight. As the mix of rain and snow tapers off, a sprinkle or a few flurries will stick around tonight. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s.

The new week will be quiet compared to the very active December and end of the year. It will be mainly cloudy Monday with the chance for some flurries or a snow shower. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. More clouds than sun will be seen Tuesday with the chance for a lingering snow shower. Highs will once again reach into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Conditions will continue to be tranquil for the middle of the week. A mix of clouds with some sun will be seen Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to reach into the upper 30s and low 40s through the end of the week. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. A mainly cloudy sky will rule the day Friday. A snow shower may also try to wander into parts of the region.

If a snow shower makes its way into the region Friday, there may be some lingering snow showers for the start of the weekend. Otherwise, Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s. Then there will finally be some more sunshine Sunday with highs once again reaching into the 30s.