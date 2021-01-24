Overnight forecast Sunday, January 24, 2021

A good portion of Central Pennsylvania will be dry tonight however, Bedford and Somerset Counties will see a couple of snow showers blowing through. A coating or an inch or two of snow will be seen in Somerset County. Otherwise, there will be no major accumulation for the rest of the region which will continue to see a mostly cloudy sky tonight. Lows will dip into the 20s.

The next winter system will be headed towards the region for the start of the week. Specific will continue to unravel closer to the day however, snow and a wintry mix are expected from this system. The main threat that will be monitored is how much freezing rain or sleet will be in the mix.

Most of Monday will be mainly cloudy and dry with a wintry mix developing from the south during the late afternoon hours. That will continue to develop and push northward during the overnight hours. Initially there will be snow which will then mix with some sleet and freezing rain Monday night.

Snow will continue to move to the north and east leaving a wintry mix across most of the region Tuesday. Then that mix will gradually transition to some light rain. All precipitation will gradually come to an end as a lingering sprinkle or flurry in spots Tuesday night.

Conditions will become quiet for the second half of the week. It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs reaching into the 30s. A sprinkle or flurry may laso pop up in some spots. Clouds stick around Thursday then some sunshine will try to peek through. It’ll be the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching into the upper 20s.

Fortunately, temperatures gradually rebound and some more sunshine will be seen through the end of the week. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Friday with highs just managing to break 30 degrees.

Clouds and sun will cycle through the region Saturday before clouds roll back in Sunday. By that time, some snow showers will be seen before switching to a wintry mix.