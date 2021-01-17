Overnight forecast Sunday, January 17, 2021

Snow showers will continue through the overnight hours. Flurries will be seen east of I-99 meanwhile, areas west of I-99 will see a dusting to an inch. Best chance for 2-3” will be seen west of route 219 and along ridgetops. When snow isn’t passing through it’ll be cloudy and lows will dip into the 20s.

There will be a consistent snowy pattern throughout the new week. There won’t be much accumulation however, passing snow showers could quickly leave a coating and make things slippery. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with flurries or snow showers especially along the Laurel Highlands and Northwest mountains. Highs will once again break into the 30s.

A mix of clouds will stick around Tuesday with lingering flurries, especially further west. Highs will sit seasonably in the 30s. A mix of clouds with some passing flurries will be possible Wednesday and some sun will try to break through the clouds. Thursday will feature more clouds than sunshine. A sprinkle or flurry may also popup in some spots.

Conditions look to dry out for the end of the week unfortunately clouds will stick around. Therefore, it’ll be mostly cloudy Friday with highs in the 30s. Temperatures will also become somewhat cooler with highs around the freezing mark and below through the end of the week.

There will be a little more sunshine Saturday and highs will be at or just below 30s degrees. While Sunday may see some sunshine early on, clouds will gradually move back in. Highs will reach the freezing mark.