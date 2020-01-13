Overnight forecast Sunday, January 12, 2019

The overnight hours will be fairly quiet and dry. A mix of clouds will be seen tonight and it will be cooler. Lows will dip into the 30s which is still above average for this time of year.

It will be a nice and dry start to the work week. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Monday and temperatures will remain above average. Highs will sit around 50 degrees and drop into the 30s overnight. Highs will once again hit 50 degrees Tuesday and it will be mainly cloudy. There will also be a slight chance for some patchy drizzle or a stray shower as the next disturbance passes.

Wednesday will be mainly dry under a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will reach into the 50s for the day. It will be a few degrees cooler Thursday with periods of clouds and sun. Flurries mixing with drizzle or a shower will also be possible. Highs will just manage to break 40 degrees before cooling down into the 20s overnight.

The region will see a mostly cloudy sky Friday and some flurries or a snow shower will approach the region later in the day. Then a wintry mix will be seen late overnight which will carry over into Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to average for the weekend with highs in the 30s. Saturday will continue to see some snow showers that will mix with rain. Sunday will hold onto a mainly cloudy sky and it will be colder than average with highs only in the 20s.

