Overnight forecast Sunday, February 9, 2020

Overnight temperatures will be closer to our average high temperatures for this time of year. Lows will dip into the 30s and the next round of precipitation will move in.

Light to moderate snow showers will be seen in northern Pennsylvania tonight. Centre, Clearfield, Jefferson, Cameron, and Elk Counties will see around 1-2” of snow with isolated areas seeing 3” inches. While some snow showers will dip south of I-80, areas south will mainly see scattered rain showers. Some parts of Blair and Cambria will also see the chance for an inch of snow.

During the predawn hours of Monday any areas experiencing snow showers will see them transition to rain. Scattered rain showers will continue throughout Central Pennsylvania for the rest of Monday and highs will reach into the low 40s. Conditions will continue to be warm into Tuesday with highs reaching into the mid 40s. It will also be cloudy with some patchy drizzle and showers especially in southeastern areas. Overnight temperatures will once again be warmer than average with lows in the 30s.

Similar conditions will be seen Wednesday with highs in the 40s and periods of clouds and some sunshine. There will also be a chance for showers especially during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will dip for the end of the week as colder air filters in. Highs will reach 40 degrees in some spots Thursday. Northern areas will see snow while the rest of the region will see either a wintry mix or rain showers.

The region will see a mix of clouds and sun Friday and highs will struggle to break 30 degrees. Occasional flurries will also be seen throughout the day. Temperatures will dip below average overnight with lows in the teens. Then the region will finally see dry conditions for the start of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 30s.

