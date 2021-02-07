Overnight forecast Sunday, February 7, 2021

By the time Sunday rolls around it will be cloudy. There has also been a low pressure system we’ve been tracking for potential snowfall. However, this looks to stay to the southeast. Therefore, the region will miss out on any substantial snowfall. At most, an inch or two can be expected during the first half of the day. Then winds will turn breezing. Highs will reach 30 degrees or just fall short. Lows will be in the teens and single digits.

Monday will be a rather tranquil start to the week. There will be sunshine with times of passing clouds. Highs will reach into the low 30s. We will keep an eye out the next potential for wintry weather Tuesday. So far the system looks to bring snow however, there is a chance for a wintry mix.