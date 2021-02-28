Overnight forecast Sunday, February 28, 2021

Instead of decreasing, temperatures will warm up some overnight. That warmth will carry over into early Monday morning. The dry spell experienced earlier will come to an end as showers trickle back in this evening. Then, light rain will continue overnight.

Showers will linger for the early morning hours of Monday then come to an end. Any cloud cover will quickly give way to a mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the day. Temperatures will start off in the 40s early on then drop throughout the day. It will also become windy, making it feel that much colder. Some stray flurries will also be possible.

What once felt like a taste of spring will quickly turn into a quick snap of winter. There will be patchy clouds Monday night and it will remain windy. Lows will drop into the teens however, wind chills easily fall into the single digits.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday and overall a fair and seasonable day. Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s. There will also be periods of clouds and sun making it a nice day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air. A nice walk would be the perfect chance to soak up some vitamin D.

Wednesday will feature intervals of clouds and sun with highs around the mid 40s. Then, reasonably fair conditions will continue through the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will continue to reach into the 40s.

Saturday will be mostly to partly sunny with hgihs in the low 40s. Then periods of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday with highs in the mid 40s. OVerall, it will be a great weekend to get outside and maybe get an early start on some lawn and garden care!