Overnight forecast Sunday, February 23, 2020

Some patchy clouds will begin to move in this evening. Overnight, the region will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky. It will be a few degrees warmer than the night before with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperatures will still remain fairly mild for the start of the week as high will reach into the upper 40s. Some spots may see a few peeks of sunshine however, cloud cover will thicken throughout the day. Showers will develop for the overnight hours and it will be even warmer than the previous night with lows only dipping into the 40s.

By Tuesday cloudy and rainy conditions will take over the region as the next system pushes through. Periods of rain will move through during the morning hours then become more scattered in nature later in the day. Even though showers will be passing through it will be mild once again. Highs will break 50 degrees for the day and lows will dip into the upper 30s overnight.

There will be a brief dry period between Tuesday night and Wednesday before showers once again develop during the second half of Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 40s but by the overnight hours, cooler air will move in allowing for a wintry mix. Lows will hang around the freezing mark and lingering showers will mix with flurries.

The end of the week will be cooler with highs in the 30s. Scattered snow showers will be seen Thursday and some lingering flurries will be seen Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 30s into next weekend and conditions will dry out. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Saturday and Sunday will see more sunshine.

