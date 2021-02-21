Overnight forecast Sunday, February 21, 2021

Ahead of the next system, cloud cover will continue to thicken during the overnight hours. It will be mainly quiet and dry before flurries start to push in during the predawn hours of Monday. Temperatures will be closer to average tonight and won’t be as cold as last night. Lows will dip into the 20s.

Unfortunately, the week will begin with some impacts to the morning commute. Snow arrives during the early morning hours of Monday and lasts through noon. This will be a quick hitting storm with snow falling during a short time period. Snowfall could be heavy at times and gusty winds will lower visibility. Generally 1-4” will be seen across Central Pennsylvania with the highest amounts seen along and north of I-80.

Leading into the afternoon hours, some rain will mix with snow. As the system pulls away, rain and snow showers will taper off during the afternoon hours. Tuesday will hang on to cloud cover across the region. There will also be a chance for some flurries or passing snow showers mainly west of I-99.

Wednesday will be the nicest day of the week with a mix of clouds and sun. And if you’re tired of the winter cold, temperatures will be warmer than average. Highs will make a crack at 50 degrees for the day. Once again, a mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday but highs will only reach into the 40s.

Friday will be another nice day with plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Highs will once again break 40 degrees in most spots. Some more cloud cover rolls back in Saturday and there may also be a sprinkle of flurry in spots. By Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy with rain showers looking to move into the region.