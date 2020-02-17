Overnight forecast Sunday, February 16, 2020

Any lingering moisture will dry out this evening which will eliminate the chance for drizzle or a stray flurry. The night will begin with a mostly cloudy sky however, cloud cover will gradually decrease overnight. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s.

The start of the work week will see periods of clouds and sun with mainly dry conditions. It will also be a few degrees warmer across the region with highs reaching the mid 40s. The next system will be working its way in overnight. Therefore, a wintry mix is expected during the onset of precipitation before switching to rain showers. This could create a slushy mix in northern areas of the state early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the upper 40s. It will remain cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. By the overnight hours any lingering precipitation will taper off and some spots may see some flurries. A snow shower or flurries will carry over into Wednesday morning for northern areas otherwise; a mainly cloudy sky will break for sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs breaking 40 degrees.

Temperatures will return to average for the end of the week. Highs will sit around the freezing mark Thursday and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen. Then the week will come to a close with ample sunshine and highs in the 30s. By the weekend, temperatures will warm up once again.Highs will sit around the mid 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. The region will also continue to see dry conditions under a mostly sunny sky.

