Overnight forecast Sunday, December 8, 2019

A mix of cloud cover will be seen for the overnight hours with lows dipping into the 30s. The majority of the night will be dry however, there is a slight chance for a stray shower late.

The next system will be moving through for the first half of the week. It will be cloudy Monday with light to moderate rain will working through the region. It will be a backwards day temperature wise with the low temperatures seen earlier in the day and the high late at night. Temperatures will inch into the upper 40s overnight Monday. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will be close to 50 degrees but don’t let that fool you. Temperatures will gradually drop throughout the day. It will also remain cloudy with showers. Then, showers will mix with a few flurries overnight as temperatures crash into the 20s.

Wednesday will start off with a mainly cloudy sky before those clouds break up later in the day. Highs will only reach into the 30s and some flurries will be passing through. Lows will dip into the teens overnight. Conditions will clear out Thursday but the region will feel an arctic blast of air. Highs will only reach into the 20s under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will once again dip into the teens overnight under a mainly clear sky.

Unfortunately, the next system looks to move in for the weekend. Friday will see a mix of clouds and highs in the 30s. The first half of the day will be dry. However, rain with some occasional flurries mixing in will slowly push in. Highs will reach just fall short of 40s Saturday and mainly rain showers will be passing through. It will remain cloudy Sunday with a lingering shower or flurry in spots.

