Overnight Forecast Sunday, December 6, 2020

It was another mostly cloudy day across Central Pennsylvania. Once again, some flurries also made an appearance. Highs broke 30 degrees in some spots meanwhile, others stayed in the 20s. Breezy conditions made it feel even cooler with wind chills in the upper teens and low 20s.

Winds will calm moving into the evening and overnight hours. Clouds will also stay put tonight and lows will not be far off from average. It’ll be seasonably cool with lows dipping into the 20s.

Compared to last week, the new week will be a quiet one. There will be a mix of clouds Monday with the chance for a few peeks of sunshine. Once again, flurries may blow through some areas. Highs will reach into the low to mid 30s. Winds will pick up during the later part of the day which will make it feel even cooler. Especially during the overnight hours with lows in the 20s.

The region will cycle through periods of clouds and sun Tuesday as highs reach into the low to mid 30s. Breezy, and at times, gusty winds will make it feel that much colder. Temperatures will lower into the 20s overnight. The second half of the week will continue to be dry with the region under a quiet weather pattern.

Temperatures will get closer to average and will even be a few degrees above average by the weekend. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs just manage to break 40 degrees in most spots. Thursday will feature periods of clouds with some sun. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low 40s.

Unfortunately there will be more cloud cover Friday but highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Those stubborn clouds will also stick around for the weekend. Showers will also develop Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Then showers carry over into Sunday before mixing with some flurries. Highs will reach into the low 40s for the day then follow a cooling trend moving forward.