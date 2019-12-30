Overnight forecast Sunday, December 29, 2019

Overnight temperatures will be 20 degrees above average for this time of year with lows only dipping into the low 40s. Rain will continue through the nighttime hours. Then gloomy and rainy conditions will carry into the new week before some clearing is seen.

Monday will begin with a cloudy sky and scattered showers will continue to be seen. However, rain will begin tapering off after noon. Then the region will see a few breaks in the clouds allowing some sunshine to peek through. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 50s. There is also a good chance for some locations to break 60 degrees.

There will be a big difference in temperatures moving from Monday to Tuesday. Highs will only reach into the 30s Tuesday. It will be the coldest day of the week but it is closer to average for this time of year. Scattered snow showers will be seen throughout the day along with periodic flurries. The potential for snow squalls also exists and will continue to be monitored.

Thursday will be another average day for Central Pennsylvania. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen along with a lingering snow shower or flurry. Highs will reach into the mid 30s. A little more sunshine will be seen Thursday before cloud cover thickens later in the day. It will also be warmer with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The next system will move in for the end of the week. Temperatures will once again reach into the 40s Friday. It will also be mostly cloudy with showers passing through. Cloudy conditions along with a lingering shower will carry over into the start of the weekend. Some flurries also look to mix in Saturday night. Cloudy conditions will continue into Sunday along with some flurries or a snow shower.

