Overnight forecast Sunday, December 15, 2019

A cloudy sky will remain tonight. Most of the night will remain dry but as the next system approaches, snow showers will gradually move in from the south after midnight. Because of this, a winter weather advisory has been issued for Bedford and Somerset Counties beginning at 2:00 AM Monday. Lows will dip into the 20s for the night.

Light to moderate snow will last into the morning hours of Monday which will cause some headaches as everyone heads out to school and work. 1 to 3 inches of snow will be seen in southern counties especially into Bedford and Somerset Counties. By the afternoon and evening hours there will be a lull however, periods of a patchy icy mix consisting of freezing rain and sleet will be seen. It won’t be until the overnight hours that more of the icy mix will be seen.

Areas further northwest into Elk, Jefferson, and Cameron Counties will see snow showers for Tuesday morning. Otherwise, the majority of the region will continue to see periods of sleet and freezing rain. Southeastern areas will mainly see rain showers. By the afternoon hours most of the activity will be winding down. Breezy conditions along with a mostly cloudy sky will be seen for the rest of the day.

It will be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs struggling to reach 30 degrees. A little more sunshine will be seen under a partly sunny sky. Once again periods of flurries or snow showers cannot be ruled out. Conditions look to dry out by the end of the week and temperatures will sit around the 30s. Thursday will feature a mostly sunny sky. A good deal of sunshine will last into Friday before more cloud cover builds back into the region for the weekend.

