Overnight forecast Sunday, December 1, 2019

Some stray light showers will still be seen this evening. Overnight, snow will begin to mix with rain showers. Other spots will mainly see light snow showers. Temperatures won’t drop much for tonight with lows expected to sit around the freezing mark.

A bit of the messy mix of precipitation will carry over into Monday. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Some spots may see a little rain mixing in at times. Temperatures will once again be about ten degrees below average with highs only reaching into the upper 30s. Winds will also begin to pick up during the evening and overnight hours.

Some snow showers will linger into the first half of Tuesday. Otherwise it will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching into the 30s. Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight. The region will hang on to a mainly cloudy sky into Wednesday. There is also a small chance to see an occasional flurry or light snow shower. Highs will reach 40 degrees for the day. Conditions will be dry Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 30s.

A little more cloud cover will be seen Friday with highs around 40 degrees. Some drizzle or flurries may also be seen. It’ll be a nice dry start to the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds but it will be cool with highs only in the 30s. By Sunday, more cloud cover will build back in and some showers look to push into the region later in the day.

