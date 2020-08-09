Overnight forecast Sunday, August 9, 2020

Today was warmer than yesterday with highs reaching into the mid to upper 80s. There was plenty of sunshine across the region and humidity levels stayed in check. You might have broken a sweat, but it was a good day to spend outdoors enjoying those summertime plans and activities. A dip in the pool or floating around the local lake were perfect for today.

Dry conditions will continue for the overnight hours. It will be another mainly clear night with lows around the low to mid 60s. Dewpoint will only create a slight touch of humidity for tonight. Therefore, you may be able to get away with just the fan running tonight. Some patchy fog will also be possible.

The heat will stick around for the new week. Temperatures will break 90 degrees Monday with the sun still shining down on the region. While sunshine is nice, it certainly does not help out those areas in Central Pennsylvania under moderate drought conditions. Fortunately, some rain looks to return as the week progresses.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday as scattered showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon. It’ll also be another warm day with highs at or just below 90 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move through Wednesday otherwise it will be variably cloudy. Temperatures are expected to sit around the mid 80s.

Once the front moves through temperatures will be regulated as highs gradually return to normal. There will be a mix of clouds with some sun Thursday and highs in the low to mid 80s. A couple more showers and thunderstorms will continue to pass through the region for the day.

Unsettled conditions will last through the end of the week. It’ll be partly to mostly cloudy Friday with another wave of thunderstorms passing through and highs in the mid 80s. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be in the low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. The chance for a shower or thunderstorm will remain.