Overnight forecast Sunday, August 8, 2021

Mother Nature is set to provide sizzlin summer conditions for Central Pennsylvania. Heat and humidity will also make the week unsettled. So, you’ll want to keep an umbrella close by for those popup thunderstorms.

It will be hot jumping into the new week. Highs will break 90 degrees in most spots and dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s will make it feel that much more uncomfortable. That means it will be the perfect time to splash around in the pool to stay cool. There will be sunshine, with a few clouds, throughout the day. There is also a slight chance for a stray shower.

Any stray showers in the area will dry out and it will be another quiet night. There will be a few patchy clouds around and you’ll want to turn on the air conditioning for comfortable sleeping conditions. It will be muggy with lows only dropping into the upper 60s.

Heat and humidity will stick around for a couple more days. Highs will once again break into the 90s Tuesday under a mix of clouds and sun. There will also be a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Some may be seen during the afternoon and evening but better chances will be seen late overnight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

Similar conditions will carry over into Wednesday. There will be a mix of clouds and some sun. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and there will once again be some showers and thunderstorms passing through. Thursday will practically be a carbon copy of Wednesday. There will be clouds and sun with showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Heat and humidity will begin to break through the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms. By the weekend, unsettled weather will finally come to an end.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. It will be a great day to kick off the weekend. Sunday will be another day to get outside and enjoy those summertime activities. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 80s.