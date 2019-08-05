Overnight forecast Sunday, August 4, 2019

It will be another seasonal and quiet night with lows around 60 degrees. Fog will form in some areas overnight otherwise; it will be partly cloudy.

Typical summer days will continue into the new week. Periods of clouds and sunshine will be seen throughout the day Monday. Highs will reach into the low 80s and lows will dip into the 60s. It will be another mainly dry day, but a stray shower or thunderstorm may wander through some spots. The sun will be shining across the region Tuesday with a few clouds passing through. Highs will hit the mid to upper 80s and a stray shower or thunderstorm may popup in the afternoon heat.

Things will become more active by the middle of the week. A cold front will be sweeping through bringing better chances for showers and thunderstorms to the region. Wednesday will be variably cloudy and scattered showers and thunderstorms will be passing through. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday and showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible throughout the day.

A lingering shower or thunderstorm may carry over into Friday otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds will be seen. Things look to dry out by next weekend. Temperatures look to also return closer to average. Highs will sit around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. The region will get to enjoy a mostly sunny sky Saturday and the sunshine will last into Sunday with a few more clouds seen.