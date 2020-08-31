Overnight forecast Sunday, August 30, 2020

The night will begin with a partly cloudy sky across the region then cloud cover will gradually increase leading to a mostly cloudy sky, especially in areas to the south. It will be a few degrees cooler than the night before with lows dipping into the 50s. Some spots will even dip into the 40s!

Monday will be even cooler with highs struggling to break 70 degrees. Some areas to the north may see a peak of sunshine early Monday otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy. Showers will develop during the day and become steadier rain as they move in from the south. It will remain cloudy overnight with scattered showers moving through.Lows will dip into the upper 50s.

Some lingering showers will be seen in spots Tuesday otherwise, it will be mainly cloudy. Highs will reach into the 70s for the day. A mix of clouds with some sun will be seen Wednesday. A few showers will also be possible along with a couple of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will break 80 degrees.

Thursday will be similar with a mix of clouds and sun along with a stray shower or storm in spots. Highs once again reach into the 80s. Conditions wll be nice leading into the weekend with a partly sunny sky Friday and highs just breaking 80 degrees.

Temperatures will be right around average Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be a beautiful weekend with highs hovering around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine.