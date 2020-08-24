Overnight forecast Sunday, August 23, 2020

Showers and storms will taper off this evening and a few patchy clouds will hang around for the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s and it’ll also be muggy. Therefore you may want to shut those windows and turn on the air conditioner to get comfortable.

The new week will continue to feel the heat ramping up however, there is relief in sight. A shower or storm will move through for the afternoon hours Monday otherwise, there will be periods of clouds and sun. Highs will once again reach into the upper 80s. Lows will sit in the 60s overnight.

Tuesday will be hot with highs breaking into the 90s under a sunny sky. While the majority of the day will be dry there is a slight chance for a stray severe thunderstorm. Wednesday will be another hot day with the region seeing plenty of sunshine and highs breaking into the 90s. Then, reign can expect to see some changes through the end of the week.

Thursday looks to be the hottest day of the week with highs in the low 90s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds and the next chance for rain looks to move in. Some showers or thunderstorms begin to move in overnight. A nice cooldown is expected through the end of the week. Temperatures will reach into the 80s Friday and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Beside a lingering shower Saturday, the weekend looks nice and comfortable with clouds and sun and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.