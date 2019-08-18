Overnight forecast Sunday, August 18, 2019

Showers and storms will diminish after the sun sets leaving behind patchy clouds. It will be a warm and muggy night with lows only dipping into the mid to upper 60s. Fog will also develop in some areas overnight.

The heat and humidity will carry over into the start of the work week. Sunshine with some clouds will kick off Monday and highs will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s. Some spots may even break 90 degrees. A shower or thunderstorm may popup in spots especially during the afternoon and evening. The overnight hours will be warm and sticky with lows in the mid to upper 60s so you may want to turn on the fan or air conditioner to get a good night’s sleep.

The middle of the week will see better chances for rain. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be moving through Tuesday and Wednesday. Some storms may be strong to severe capable of producing gusty winds, hail, and downpours. When it is not raining, it will be variably cloudy with some peaks of sun. It will also continue to be warm and humid with highs reaching into the mid-80s. By the second half of the week drier and more comfortable conditions will return to the region.

A stray shower may carry over into the early morning hours of Thursday otherwise it will be partly sunny. Conditions will also begin to feel less warm and humid with highs hitting the low 80s for the day. Dry and comfortable air will last through the weekend. The region will enjoy a mostly sunny sky Friday with highs in the low 80s and cool overnight lows in the 50s.

It looks to be nice next weekend. Temperatures will be seasonal with highs remaining in the low 80s and lows hanging around 60 degrees. Not only will it be comfortable Saturday and Sunday, it will be dry with plenty of sun shining across the region.