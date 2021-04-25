Overnight forecast Sunday, April 25, 2021

Cloud cover will continue to decrease during the overnight hours leading to a partially to mostly clear sky. Winds will also calm. However, it will be a chillier night with lows hanging around the freezing mark across Central Pennsylvania.

Sunshine returns Monday and there will be quite a warming trend throughout the week. Highs in the low to mid 60s will accompany sunshine Monday. By Tuesday, sunshine will mix with some clouds and highs will reach into the upper 70s! If that wasn’t warm enough, highs will reach the 80s Wednesday. Unfortunately, there will be more cloud cover with afternoon showers and the chance for thunder.

Temperatures will gradually return to normal through the end of the week. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers and highs in the mid 70s. It will remain mainly cloudy Friday with a stray shower in spots. Highs will be seasonable reaching into the low 60s.

By the weekend, there will be a mix of clouds and sun Saturday withs highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. There will be some more sunshine Sunday and it will be warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Overall, it will be a nice weekend for outdoor activities.