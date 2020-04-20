Overnight forecast Sunday, April 19, 2020

It will remain mostly cloudy tonight with seasonably warm lows sitting around 40 degrees. While most of the region will be dry, some of this evening’s drizzle will linger tonight. There is also a chance for a stray light shower.

Sunshine returns for most of the region Monday. A low pressure system southeast of the state will push some cloud cover into southeastern regions. Therefore, northern counties will see more sunshine Monday than those to the south. Highs will reach into the 50s for the day and lower into the 30s overnight.

Clouds and some sun will be seen Tuesday and temperatures will once again reach into the 50s. Some showers will also be thrown into the mix. Conditions will become blustery once showers pass through. Wednesday will be another nice day this week with sunshine and a few clouds.

The area will see an increase in cloud cover and developing showers to the south Thursday. Highs will break into the 60s for the day. Temperatures will remain in the 60s for Friday and it will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Showers will gradually taper off and some clearing is expected.

Saturday may see a few peaks of sun before clouds roll back in. Showers will also develop later in the day. Temperatures will be normal as highs will just manage to break 60 degrees in most areas. Clouds will hang around Sunday and showers will continue to pass through. Temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to wrap up the weekend.