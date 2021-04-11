Overnight forecast Sunday, April 11, 2021

Unsettled conditions from last night carried over into today. Gusty showers continued to blow through early this morning. A thunderstorm was not out of the question. Some sunshine broke through during the afternoon however, that led to an additional shower or popup storm. It was also the warmest day of the weekend with highs breaking 70 degrees in some spots.

There will be a stray shower earlier in the night otherwise it will be mostly cloudy. A few more breaks in the clouds may be seen later. It’ll be another warmer than average night with lows sitting in the upper 40s.

Conditions for the new week will take on the classic springtime theme with fairly seasonable temperatures and a few chances for showers. There will be more clouds than sun Monday with a few passing showers. Highs will reach into the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be fairly similar with times of clouds and sun and the chance for a shower. Highs will once again reach into the 60s. More cloud cover will move in for the second half of the week. It will be partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday. A shower will once again be possible with highs in the upper 50s.

A sprinkle cannot be ruled out Thursday otherwise, there will be a mix of clouds and highs will just break into the 50s. Once again, there may be a sprinkle Friday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy to wrap up the week.

Cloud cover will keep its firm grasp on the region during the weekend. There will be more clouds than sun both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will sit around the 60 degree mark.