Overnight forecast Saturday, September 7, 2019

It will remain dry overnight and a few patchy clouds will be seen. It will also be seasonally cool with lows hanging around the 50s. Some spots may even dip into the 40s.

Once again, a mix of clouds and sun will be seen Sunday. A little more cloud cover will be seen further north along with a stray light shower. It will also be a degree or two cooler in most spots with highs ranging from the 60s to 70s. With cool fall-like temperatures you may want to have a sweater close by especially for the overnight hours. Lows will dip into the 40s and low 50s so make sure you grab your snuggle buddy!

The fair weather will carry over into the start of the work week. It will be a cool start to Monday so a light jacket may be needed as the kids catch the bus for school in the morning. Temperatures will warm up into the 70s in most spots and the sun will be shining with a few clouds passing through. Tuesday will be similar to Monday. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen throughout the day and temperatures will be just a degree or two warmer than the day before.

The next disturbance looks to arrive by the middle of the week. This will bring more chances for showers and a little less sunshine. Wednesday will feature clouds and some sun during the day then, showers look to trickle in. Clouds will stick around Thursday and a few showers will continue to pass through. A stray shower may hang around for Friday otherwise; the region will see periods of clouds and sun.