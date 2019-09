The next front will move into and through the region during the first half of the weekend. Today will be warm and more humid with times of clouds and sunshine. This front will bring a couple of showers and thunderstorms to the area on Saturday. It will not rain all of the time, but some of the thunderstorms later in the day could bring a downpour. Temperatures on Saturday will rise into the lower 80s in many places. Showers and thunderstorms will depart this evening then the rest of tonight will be mild with some clouds and lows in the 50s to near 60.

The front may still be close enough to give us a shower or a touch of drizzle in places on Sunday; otherwise, we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s. The front will lift back north of the region on Monday giving us the chance for a shower or a touch of drizzle. We’ll have intervals of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a warm afternoon. Highs will be well into the 70s, approaching 80 in spots.