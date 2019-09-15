Overnight forecast Saturday, September 14, 2019

As showers move out, cloud cover will continue to break up overnight. Therefore, it’ll be a mainly clear and cool night with lows dipping into the 50s. However, fog may develop in some areas.

If the gloomy and rainy weather isn’t your cup of tea, then you may enjoy Sunday. The weekend will wrap up with a typical late summer day. It will be mostly sunny throughout the day and temperatures will reach into the 80s. Therefore, it will be the perfect day to squeeze in some of those summer activities before the fall season officially sets in.

Monday will be another warm day with highs expected to once again reach into the 80s. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen throughout the day. While much of the region looks to be dry for the start of the week, we can’t completely rule out some drizzle, or a light stray shower popping up in some spots.

Nice conditions will set in for the rest of next week and temperatures will be just a few degrees warmer than average. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday and areas further north may see a few more clouds Wednesday. Highs will sit around the mid-70s for the middle of the week before temperatures hit a few degrees above average later in the week.

Thursday will remain dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Then the region will remain in a dry spell into the weekend. It will be mainly sunny with just a few clouds at times Friday and Saturday. Highs look to flirt with 80 degrees and nighttime temperatures will be a little warmer with lows around 60 degrees.