Overnight forecast Saturday, September 12, 2020

With those clouds moving in, the overnight hours will remain cloudy. There will also be a chance for some drizzle, or shower late. Temperatures will be a couple degrees warmer than they should be overnight. Lows will sit around 60 degrees.

Clouds stick around Sunday and it will be the rainy day of the weekend. There will be scattered showers passing through during the day. A thunderstorm also cannot be ruled out especially during the afternoon hours. High will sit around the mid 70s and it will be a little more muggy. Temperatures will once again be a little than warmer overnight whitlows in the upper 50s.

Conditions will clear out just in time for the new week. A couple of clouds may linger early Monday morning otherwise, it will become mostly sunny. Any lingering mugginess will decrease and highs will be in the low to mid 70s. It’ll be a cool and crisp night with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s.

The region will cycle through the same conditions for Tuesday. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Wednesday will be mainly sunny with periods of clouds passing through. Otherwise, fair weather looks to persist through the end of the week.

A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows will hang around the 50s. It’ll be a great time to get outside and enjoy any late summer or early fall activities.