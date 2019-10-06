Overnight forecast Saturday, October 5, 2019

The nighttime hours won’t be as cold as Friday night but it will be cool. Temperatures will dip into the 40s and clouds will continuously increase throughout the night. Some spots may even see some patchy drizzle late overnight.

Conditions will be rather different for the end of the weekend. A southerly wind will bump temperatures up by a few degrees with highs reaching into the 60s. It will be cloudy throughout the day with drizzle and scattered showers working through. It will remain cloudy and dreary into the evening hours. Rain will also continue overnight and become steadier. Lows will dip into the 50s.

Gloomy conditions will stick around as a front sweeps through for the start of the week. Monday will also feature a cloudy sky along with showers. Rain will be fairly steady with periods of moderate to heavy rain. This will be a good time to be weather aware as ponding of water along with sharp rises on small streams will be possible. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s for the day and temperatures will drop into the 40s overnight.

Some showers look to linger into Tuesday morning otherwise; gradual clearing is expected. By the afternoon hours things will dry out and a mix of clouds and sun will be seen. Highs will once again reach into the 60s and dip into the 40s overnight. Conditions will dry out through the end of the week. It will be mostly to partly sunny Wednesday with highs continuing to hang around the 60s.

Similar conditions will be seen Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer than the previous day. Highs will once again sit around the mid 60 Friday under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will cool down a bit for the start of the weekend but currently looks to remain dry.