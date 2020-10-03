Overnight forecast Saturday, October 3, 2020

The start of the weekend was similar to Friday. The majority of the region saw a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. A sprinkle also wandered into areas to the north. It was also another cool day with highs only reaching into the 50s. Some spots managed t o break 60degrees. Although it felt cool, conditions were nice to head outdoors for apple or pumpkin picking.

Conditions will remain dry however, cloud cover will gradually increase during the overnight hours. Temperatures will be cooler than normal tonight with lows dipping into the mid to upper 30s tonight. A couple of blankets will be needed to stay warm tonight and maybe a few more degrees of heat on the thermostat!

Conditions will change for the end of the weekend therefore, it may be a better Sunday to get things done indoors. But if you need to head out, the earlier the better. Clouds will thicken throughout the day. Showers will also develop by the afternoon and evening hours with showers sticking around overnight. Highs will just manage to break 60 degrees in most sports during the afternoon. Lows will only dip into the mid 40s overnight.

Rain will carry over into the new week making it that much harder to get out of bed Monday. The day will start off cloudy with some lingering showers. However, showers will taper off and clouds will break for sunshine before the day comes to an end. Highs fall short of 60 degrees across the region. Overnight,lows will dip into the low 40s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny with high reaching into the low 60s. It’ll be the nicest, and what looks to be the driest, day of the week. Wednesday will see a mix of clouds and sun then rain returns to the region as showers develop. Those showers look to occur mainly in areas to the north. It’ll be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching into the mid 60s.

Thursday will be cooler with highs only reaching into the upper 50s. There will be clouds with some sunshine. There will also be a chance for a shower to pop up in some spots. There will be sunshine with a few clouds Friday. Highs will break 60 degrees during the afternoon.