Overnight forecast Saturday, October 26, 2019

Cloud cover and showers will linger during the evening. Then, rain will become steadier overnight. Lows will be mild with temperatures hanging around 50 degrees and increasing overnight.

Gloomy conditions will carry over into Sunday. Steady light to moderate rain will continue for the morning hours before breaking down into scattered showers. Gradual clearing is expected by the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be warmer with highs reaching into the mid-60s. Things will dry out overnight, but a few clouds will continue to hang around the region. Lows will dip into the 40s.

High pressure builds back in on Monday which will help bring some sunshine back to the area. It will be mostly to partly sunny Monday with continued mild temperatures. Highs will hang around the mid-60s. A little more cloud cover will be seen Tuesday with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will once again reach into the 60s. Also, a stray shower may popup in some northwestern areas.

Wednesday will see a mainly cloudy sky and it will be slightly cooler. The region can also expect to see some scattered showers passing through. High temperatures will follow a gradual decline through the rest of the week. It will remain cloudy Thursday with showers moving through. Highs will only reach into the 50s. Therefore, it’s looking wet and cool for trick-or-treaters.

While conditions will clear out and dry up Friday, it will be the coolest day of the week. A shower or two may linger for the morning hours otherwise it will be partly to mostly sunny. Highs will only reach into the 40s which is closer to the average low for this time of year. Sunshine hangs around into nest weekend along with cooler than average temperatures.