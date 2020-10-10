Overnight forecast Saturday, October 10, 2020

Saturday and Sunday will be two very different days this weekend.Sunshine and above average temperatures are in the forecast but so are rain showers. If you have plans that will take you outdoors, you’ll want to schedule them for Saturday!

The start of the weekend was a nice one with sunshine mixing with clouds. Even with periods of cloud cover it was a warmer day. Temperatures were more than ten degrees above average with highs in the upper 70s. Overall, it was a good day to get outside.

Conditions will be changing during the overnight hours as the next system approaches the region. It will be mostly cloudy with a shower passing through late. Temperatures overnight will also be more than ten degrees above average. Lows will only dip into the 50s.

Sunday will be a classic rainy day which will be better spent indoors. It’ll be the perfect day to get things done around the hours or to binge watch a show or enjoy a Halloween movie. It will be a cloudy day with a few showers in spots. Temperatures will be closer to average for the day with highs in the 60s. Showers will become steadier, especially to the south, during the evening and overnight hours. Lows will once again be in the 50s.

As the remnants of Delta move through, showers can be expected for the start of the week. It will be another cloudy day Monday with light to moderate rain. As the day progresses, rain will taper to showers and eventually drizzle. Highs will reach into the 60s. However, the region will not be in the clear yet. Tuesday will be variably cloudy and there will still be a possibility of a shower. Highs once again break into the 60s.

Dry conditions are expected Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be fairly normal with highs in the 60s. Thursday will be another mainly dry day with clouds and sun and highs in the upper 60s. Temperatures will begin to take a nose dive through the end of the week and a shower also looks to work its way back in.