Overnight forecast Saturday, November 30, 2019

An ice storm warning has been issued for Cambria, Blair, Somerset, and Bedford Counties from 7:00 PM tonight until 7:00 PM Sunday. These areas will see a significant amount of ice from freezing rain. Ice accumulations will be anywhere from a quarter to one half inch of ice. Power outages and tree damage will be possible and driving conditions will be hazardous.

Meanwhile, the rest of Central Pennsylvania is under a winter weather advisory from 7:00 PM tonight until 7:00 PM Sunday. A wintry mix will begin this evening and ice accumulations will be around one tenth of an inch. Untreated surfaces will be icy especially Sunday morning.

The icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will be moving through tonight and carry over into Sunday morning. Precipitation will gradually taper off as the day goes on. The icy mix will come to an end as light rain or drizzle during the afternoon hours. Highs will sit in the upper 30s and conditions will also be breezy. Some spots may see some flurries or light snow showers overnight and lows will once again hover around the freezing mark.

Monday will be the last day the region will see a messy mix of precipitation. It will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries. Temperatures will be about ten degrees below average with highs only reaching into the upper 30s. Then conditions will dry out by the middle of the week. Clouds and peaks of sun will be seen Tuesday with highs reaching into the 30s. Snow showers or an occasional flurry or two will also pass through mainly early in the day. Temperatures will dip into the 20s overnight.

Highs will sit around 40 degrees Wednesday and a mix of clouds with an occasional peak of sunshine will be seen. Some flurries may also wander through during the day. Conditions will be dry Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 30s. A little more cloud cover will be seen Friday with highs around 40 degrees. Some snow showers may also be seen. It’ll be a nice dry weekend with a mix of sun and clouds but it will be cool with highs only in the 30s.

