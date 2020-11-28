Overnight forecast Saturday, November 28, 2020

After back to back grey and wet weekends this one is perfect to get out and maybe search for that Christmas tree. It will also be perfect for small business Saturday and other holiday festivities.

The day started off cloudy with drizzle or a shower then clouds gave way to sunshine. There was a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon and highs just reached the upper 40s. So whether you were out supporting local business or putting up the lights, it wasn’t bad to be outside.

High pressure will continue to build into the region for the second half of the weekend. Therefore, tonight will be mostly clear and seasonably cool. Lows will dip to the upper 20s.

There will be plenty of sunshine Sunday, making it another great day to head outdoors. While the majority of the day will be sunny, clouds will gradually mix in ahead of the next system. Highs will break into the low 50s. Lows will dip into the mid 30s.

After a quiet weekend, the weather will turn active moving into the new week. The next system will be working through for the first half of the week bringing rain and then snow. Monday will be cloudy with moderate to heavy rain. Temperatures will be right around average with highs reaching the mid 40s.

Conditions will turn cool progressing through the rest of the week. Highs will only reach into the upper 30s Tuesday. It will be another cloudy day with rain showers transitioning to snow showers. Lows overnight will drop into the 20s.

It will stay cool Wednesday with highs around the mid 30s and scattered snow showers blowing through. With lows dipping into the 20s it will be another cold night across Central Pennsylvania. Temperatures will remain below average into Thursday with a mix of clouds, some sun and some lingering flurries.

Unfortunately, conditions will not stay dry for long. Sunshine will mix with clouds Friday as showers build in for Saturday. Highs will reach into the low 40s for both days.