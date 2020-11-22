Overnight forecast Saturday, November 21, 2020

This weekend will be rather grey however, there will be at least one day that outdoor activities can be done. Temperatures will be closer to average so it may feel cool after experiencing some warmth this week.

It was a little warmer than average today with highs reaching into the mid 50s. It was also rather cloudy and cloud cover only thickened as the day progressed. Some drizzle and even a light rain shower also meandered through.

It will remain cloudy for the overnight hours and a couple of showers could popup in a couple areas. However, the bulk of the rain will be moving through Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler but closer to average with lows in the upper 30s tonight.

Just like last weekend, Sunday will be one to spend indoors. The Northern Tier could see a wintry mix during the morning hours otherwise, the region will see scattered showers passing through. It will be another cloudy day with showers turning into a steadier rain during the evening and overnight hours. Highs will reach into the mid 40s for the day.

Rain will cross over into the start of the week. Therefore, Monday will be the third consecutive day that it will be grey and cloudy. A couple of showers will still be moving through the area before tapering off. Then some clearing is possible later in the day. Highs will be in the upper 40s.

The region will finally get to enjoy some sunshine Tuesday but it won’t stick around very long. The sun will be out to start the day however, clouds will mix in and it will be cloudy by the overnight hours. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Unfortunately, more rain will move back in for the second half of the week.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers moving in, especially for the second half of the day. Highs will once again reach into the upper 40s. Showers will then carry over into Thursday therefore, most of the region can expect to see periods of rain. Showers may taper and a few breaks in the clouds may be seen late. While conditions will be dryFriday, cloudcover will stick around.