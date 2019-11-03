Overnight forecast Saturday, November 2, 2019

Some patchy clouds will be seen tonight and some flurries will be flying as well. Temperatures will be at and just below the freezing mark for the nighttime hours.

Temperatures will slightly cool back down again for Sunday. Highs are only expected to reach into the 40s for the day. However, breezy conditions will make it feel cooler. Some flurries will be seen for the morning hours especially north and west. Some spots may see a stray sprinkle of rain and snow. Otherwise, a mix of clouds and sun will be seen for the rest of the day. Then it’ll be another cold night with lows dipping into the 20s.

Once the brief disturbance passes through Sunday, conditions will be quiet once again. High pressure will build back in therefore, it will be mostly to partly sunny Monday. Highs will just reach 50 degrees. Overnight temperatures will be closer to average with lows dropping into the 30s. A mixture of clouds and sun will be seen Tuesday and it will be breezy. A stray shower may also be seen in spots. Temperatures will be average for this time of year with highs around the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.

By Wednesday, clouds will gradually increase throughout the day. Highs will once again reach into the 50s and lows will dip into the 30s. While most of the day will be dry, the next chance for a shower or flurry will be seen for the overnight hours. The region will get a taste of winter by the end of next week with colder temperatures and flurries moving in.

It will remain cloudy Thursday with a mix of showers and flurries expected to move through. It will be slightly cooler with highs reaching into the 40s. It will be cold overnight as well with lows dipping into the 20s. By Friday, temperatures will be more than 20 degrees below average. Highs will only reach into the 30s for the day. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight with some spots dipping into the teens. A mix of clouds and sun along with some flurries will be seen for the day.