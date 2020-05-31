Overnight forecast Saturday, May 30, 2020

The overnight hours will remain dry and besides a few clouds it will be mainly clear. Overnight temperatures will also be closer to average which will be a nice change from previous nights. Lows will dip into the 40s.

Sunday will be a beautiful day to wrap up the weekend. The sun will be shining across the region making it a great day to head outside and enjoy any outdoor activities. Temperatures will be cooler than average with highs in the 60s. It’ll be another refreshingly cool night where you can open up those windows and let the cool night air seep in. Lows will dip into the 40s overnight.

As a broad area of high pressure continues to build in nice conditions will hang around for the new week. It will be mostly sunny Monday and the region will continue to enjoy seasonal temperatures. Highs will once again break 70 degrees. Lows will be in the mid 40s.

There will be a switch up in the pattern moving into the second half of the week. A mix of clouds will start to move in Tuesday and some showers will popup later in the day. Highs will break into the low 70s. Lows will dip into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be the most active day of the week. Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will be possible throughout the day. Highs will reach into the mid 70s. The overnight hours will be on the warm side with lows in the low 60s.

Some showers will continue into Thursday however, there will be gradual clearing. Highs will be in the mid 60s and it will be another warm night. Lows will only dip into the 60s. The week will come to an end with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.