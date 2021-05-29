Overnight forecast Saturday, May 29, 2021

We heard about it all week and now it’s here, a damp and dreary Memorial Day weekend. It is also going to be unseasonably cool with Saturday and Sunday set to break records for the lowest high temperature. Typically this time is the unofficial start to summer but it will not feel like that!

Steady rain from Friday carried over into today. Therefore, it was another cool and grey day as periods of rain or drizzle moved through Central PA. The combination of clouds,showers and a northwesterly wind kept things much cooler than average. Highs were in the upper 40s with just a handful of spots breaking 50 degrees.

Conditions will not dry out much for the overnight hours. Periods of rain are expected to continue with drizzle occurring between. Temperatures will stay fairly steady with lows in the upper 40s and 50s.

There will be some improvement Sunday but not by much. It will be mostly cloudy with some showers still moving through the region. While it won’t be as cool as Saturday, it will still be unseasonably chilly. Temperatures will only be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Fortunately, the entire holiday will not be a washout. Sunshine will return for Memorial Day. Temperatures will also rebound with highs reaching into the upper 60s and low 70s. Therefore, conditions will be ideal for any services held along with any cookouts. Beyond that, temperatures will continue along a slow warming trend.

There will be times of clouds and sun Tuesday with high in the mid 70s. Cloud cover will thicken Wednesday as showers develop across the region. Highs will once again reach into the mid 70s. There will be scattered showers Thursday which will be accompanied by highs in the upper 70s. Those scattered showers will pop up once again to finish out the week.