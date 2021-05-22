Overnight forecast Saturday, May 22, 2021

Not only will the heat stick around this weekend but we will add a little humidity to the mix of summer-like conditions. There will also be greater chances for thunderstorms as the weekend goes on.

Today was fairly similar to Friday with another summer-like day across Central PA. It was a mild start with temperatures in the upper 50s then they soared into the 80s once again during the afternoon. There was also a mix of clouds and sun seen throughout the day.

The overnight hours will remain dry with a few patchy clouds hanging around the region. It will be another warmer than average night. Lows will only dip into the low 60s which is about ten degrees warmer than average for this time of year.

Sunday will be another warm day with highs reaching into the 80s. However, it will feel even less comfortable as humidity levels become noticable. Clouds will mix in and winds will pick up during the afternoon hours as thunderstorms start to popup. A couple of thundershowers will stick around overnight and lows will sit in the low 60s.

Monday will be noticeable cooler with highs reaching into the 70s for the day. There will also be more cloud cover to kickoff the week as showers and thunderstorms make their way through the region. Those more seasonable temperatures won’t last long as highs bounce back up into the 80s Tuesday under a mix of clouds and sun. A thunderstorm will also be possible during the afternoon.

Wednesday will be similar with the chance for some showers or thunderstorms under a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will reach into the mid 80s. Clouds and sun will be seen Thursday with highs once again breaking into the 80s during the afternoon hours. The week will come to a close with a mixture of clouds and the chance for some showers.