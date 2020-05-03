Overnight forecast Saturday, May 2, 2020

Sadly, nice conditions will not last as cloud cover will increase during the evening and overnight hours. The next chance for rain will gradually approach the region. Therefore, there will be a chance for some showers overnight. Temperatures will be warmer than average with lows only in the 50s.

Conditions will remain warm Sunday however, showers will accompany above average temperatures. Highs will once again reach into the upper 60s and low 70s and a stray shower may also roll through. Showers will gradually taper off leaving behind a mix of clouds. These conditions will continue overnight and lows will be in the 40s.

Calm and sunny conditions will return for the start of the week. Temperatures will also return to average for this time of year. Highs will reach into the low 60s Monday and a mix of sun and clouds will be seen. The sunshine will disappear Tuesday as cloud cover thickens. Showers will move into the region and highs will just manage to break 60 degrees.

The middle of the week will continue to see rainy and seasonably cool conditions. Scattered showers will continue to be seen Wednesday and highs will just fall short of 60 degrees. Thursday may see a little more sunshine than Wednesday however, drizzle or a shower will still be possible. A mix of clouds and sun will be seen Friday with showers moving in for the afternoon and evening hours and highs in the upper 50s