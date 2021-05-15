Overnight forecast Saturday, May 15, 2021

Any shower chances will come to amend for the overnight hours therefore, it will be mainly dry. There will be a few more clouds in the mix and temperatures will be seasonable with lows in the 40s.

There will be slightly better chances for a shower or thunderstorm to pass through your area Sunday. The day will start off with sunshine which will mix with afternoon clouds. There will also be some popup showers or thunderstorms. Highs will once again reach into the upper 60s for the day and cold down into the upper 40s overnight.

Unfortunately, it will be a grey and rainy start to the week. Monday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon showers passing through. Highs will break 70 degrees in spots. Tuesday will be even warmer with highs in the low 70s. There will be a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday with times of clouds and sun cycling through. Highs will be in the mid 70s for the day. As temperatures warm through the end of the week, there will also be better chances for rain across the region.

There will be a mix of clouds and some sun Thursday along with a shower in spots. Highs Will be in the upper 70s. The week will come to an end with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 70s and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms.