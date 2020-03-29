Overnight forecast Saturday, March 28, 2020

The light to moderate rain experienced across the region earlier in the day will become more scattered in nature for the evening and overnight hours. A rumble of thunder also cannot be ruled out. Nighttime temperatures will be at least ten degrees above average for this time of year. It will be mild with lows only dipping into the upper 40s.

Scattered showers will carry over into Sunday and a few thunderstorms will also be possible. Wind speeds will also pick up. By the afternoon and evening hours cloud cover is expected to break up allowing for some sunshine before the day comes to an end. It will be considerably warmer with temperatures expected to be near 20 degrees above average. High temperatures will be flirting with the 70s. A mix of clouds will be seen overnight with lows in the 40s.

Conditions will return to normal for Monday. Highs will reach into the 50s for the day and it will be dry. The region will see a mostly to partly cloudy sky and there is also a very small chance for some patchy drizzle in spots. Overnight temperatures will be close to average with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will once again reach into the 50s Tuesday and the region will see some sunshine. However, cloud cover will thicken throughout the day. Lows will be in the 30s and showers will begin to push in late overnight. Rain showers will carry into Wednesday so you’ll want to keep the umbrella close by if you’re heading out to get groceries.

A mix of clouds will be seen Thursday and it will be dry. Higs will reach into the 50s and lows will be in the 30s. Nice conditions will wrap up the week with sunshine and clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s.

