Overnight forecast Saturday, March 27, 2021

After a wind whipped end to the week, somewhat calmer conditions will be experienced across the region this weekend. On the bright side, there will be mild temperatures and some sunshine. However, there will also be some rain.

The weekend began with sunshine across Central Pennsylvania. It was also a mild day with temperatures close to 20 degrees above average for the time of year. Highs reach into the upper 60s. That combined with sunshine made it a pleasant day to get outside.

As a warm front lifts from the south to the north, cloud cover will begin to increase overnight. Overnight temperatures will be very mild with lows only decreasing to 50 degrees. The majority of the night will be dry however, some light showers may arrive late.

It will be a rainy Sunday which will make it a good day to catch up on indoor chores. Or, even make it a lazy Sunday. It will be cloudy with rain moving through. A Rumble of thunder may also be heard. Rain will break down to showers as the day progresses and conditions will also turn windy. Highs will reach into the low to mid 60s for the day.

After experiencing mild temperatures, Monday will be noticeably cooler. However, the day’s temperatures will be right around average. Highs will reach into the low to mid 50s. There will also be a partly to mostly sunny sky. Monday night will be the coldest one the region has felt in awhile. But it will be a seasonably cool one with lows around the freezing mark.

There will be a brief midweek warm up before things cool down for the second half. There will be sunshine with a few clouds at times Tuesday. Highs will break 60 degrees in most spots. Also, a stray shower cannot be completely ruled out. Highs will reach into the low 60s Wednesday but it will be cloudy with showers.

If you thought the region was done with that ‘s’ word, then you thought wrong. Temperatures will be below average for the second half of the week. Highs will only reach into the low 40s Thursday. It will be mostly cloudy with some flurries or a mix in spots. The week will then come to an end with clouds and sun Friday.