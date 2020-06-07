Overnight forecast Saturday, June 6, 2020

There will be more comfortable sleeping weather across Central Pennsylvania tonight. It will be dry under a clear sky. Temperatures will be closer to average compared to the past few nights with lows dipping into the 50s.

It’ll be cooler for the end of the weekend but it’ll be perfect to get outside and enjoy the fresh air and outdoor activities. It will be comfortable with drier air and ample sunshine. Temperatures have been trending above average lately but it will be close to normal Sunday with highs in the 70s. It’ll be another clear and cool night with lows in the 50s.

It’ll be another beautiful, comfortable and sunny day for the start of the week. Highs will once again rech into the 70s however, high temperatures will follow a warming trend through the rest of the week. Tuesday will be the last sunny day as high pressure moves out of the area. It will be the beginning of a stretch of above average days. Highs will be in the 80s.

Wednesday will not only be the warmest day of the week but also humid and active. A sunny sky will be shadowed by clouds and showers and thunderstorms will also popup later in the day. Highs will break into the upper 80s and it will be mild overnight with lows in the 60s.

Unsettled weather will last through the end of the week. Thursday will be variably cloudy with continued chances for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs will be in the low 80s. Friday will practically be a carbon copy of Thursday. Periods of clouds and sun will be seen along with a shower or thunderstorm.