Overnight forecast Saturday, June 5, 2021

The overnight hours will be mostly clear, calm and quiet. However, it will be on the warm side with lows only dipping into the 60s.

Sunshine will stick around Sunday but it will be even warmer. If you’re heading outside you’ll want to make sure you stay hydrated and keep applying the sunscreen! It will be a mostly sunny day with highs breaking 90 degrees in a handful of spots. A couple of patchy clouds will build in overnight otherwise, it will remain dry. Lows will sit in the 60s.

Monday will be another hot day with highs once again breaking 90 degrees in a handful of spots. The day will begin with sunshine before clouds mix in as showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon. Conditions will continue to be unsettled through the rest of the week.

There will be a mix of clouds and sun Tuesday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s and there will once again be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Similar conditions will repeat themselves for Wednesday. Highs will reach into the upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sun. A thundershower cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures will continue to reach into the low to mid 80s for Thursday and Friday. A mix of clouds with some sunshine will be seen for both days and there will continue to be a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.