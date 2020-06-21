Overnight forecast Saturday, June 20, 2020

Temperatures will be a few degrees above average tonight with lows around the 60s. Some may be able to stick it out with a fan and the windows open. Others may cave and turn on the air conditioning to achieve more comfortable sleeping conditions. Lingering moisture will clear out and some patchy clouds will be seen. Areas of fog will also be possible.

Similar conditions will be experienced for Father’s Day. Sunshine will be seen along with periods of clouds and the heat and humidity will be felt during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will reach into the mid to upper 80s. A couple of showers or thunderstorms will also popup by the afternoon once things start heating up. Therefore, dad should keep an eye out if he’s outside grilling!

Central Pennsylvania will continue to cycle through typical summer days for the new week. Highs will once again reach into the mid to upper 80s Monday. A mix of sun and clouds will be seen and the afternoon heat will once again fuel some showers and thunderstorms. We’ll push the repeat button for Tuesday with highs in the 80s and the chance for an afternoon thundershower.

Conditions will start to head towards more fair weather during the second half of the week. There will be times of sun and clouds Wednesday and highs will reach into the 80s. While the region will experience mainly dry conditions, there is still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm.

Temperatures will continue to hang around the mid 80s Thursday and Friday and fairly nice conditions will wrap up the week. Both days will be dry with a little more cloud cover expected Thursday. A little more sunshine will be seen Friday making it the perfect day for any plans heading into the weekend.