Overnight forecast Saturday, July 25, 2020

The overnight hours will be dry under a mainly clear sky. Although temperatures will lower into the 60s, there will still be a slight touch of humidity. Therefore, you may be able to get away with just the fan running tonight.

It’ll be even hotter Sunday with highs looking to break into the 90s once again. Therefore, you’ll want to plan those cool summertime activities if you’re heading outdoors. But a hot and humid day for the end of the weekend, would make for a perfect lazy Sunday by staying cool indoors. There will be a few patchy clouds overnight otherwise, lows will be in the 60s with a touch of humidity.

The hot and humid conditions will carry over into the new week and it will once again turn unsettled. Highs will break into the 90s Monday and the majority of the day will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. However, there will be some showers and thunderstorms moving in from the northwest late overnight.

Those showers and thunderstorms look to carry over into Tuesday. Therefore, you will want to have that umbrella close by if you get caught by something passing by. Fortunately, temperatures will fall short of 90 degrees for the day.The second half of the week looks to be nice and closer to average. Temperatures will follow a slight decreasing trend during this time period.

Periods of clouds and sun will be seen Wednesday. Highs will sit around the mid 80s for the day and it will feel less humid. Thursday will see similar conditions with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures will reach into the low 80s. It’ll be nice to once again feel temperatures that are closer to average with humidity levels getting back in check.