Overnight forecast Saturday, January 4, 2020

It will continue to be breezy into the overnight hours as cooler and more seasonable air filters in through the end of the weekend. Some flurries or light snow showers will continue to be seen in spots. Lows will dip into the 20s overnight which is still well above average as it is closer to the average high temperature for this time of year.

Sunday may be a shock to the system as the region gets back to more seasonable weather. It will remain cloudy with a snow shower or flurries in spots. Temperatures will finally be around average with highs reaching into the mid 30s. However, windy conditions will make it feel more a little cooler. Snow showers will move in Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. Otherwise, Monday will see periods of clouds and sun and highs reaching into the upper 30s.

Tuesday will see similar conditions with a variably cloudy sky. Highs will once again reach into the upper 30s and a snow shower or two will blow through. The active pattern and wintry weather will last into the middle of the week. Wednesday will feature a mainly cloudy sky along with scattered snow showers. Temperatures will be close to average for the day with highs in the low 30s and lows in the 20s.

The region will see a less active day Thursday. It will be dry under a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will warm up some for the end of the week. Highs will reach into the 40s Friday and it will be cloudy. Rain or a mix of rain and snow will also develop as the day progresses. Gloomy and rainy conditions will continue into the start of the weekend.

