Overnight forecast Saturday, January 25, 2020

For the overnight hours, flurries and snow showers will continue to filter in. Temperatures will not vary much with lows hanging around 30 degrees.

Highs will reach into the upper 30s Sunday and scattered snow showers will be seen throughout the day. When snow showers aren’t passing through, the region will see a mix of clouds with occasional sunshine. Conditions will also become breezy which will make it feel slightly cooler. Overnight temperatures will be just a few degrees above average with lows in the 20s.

Temperatures will continue to trend a few degrees above average for the new week. A lingering snow shower and flurries will be possible for early Monday morning. Once the snow clears out a mix of clouds and sun will be seen for the rest of the day. Highs will reach the upper 30s. Similar conditions will be seen Tuesday with periods of clouds and sun. Drizzle of flurries may pop up in some spots and highs will once again reach into the 30s.

Wednesday will feature a mostly cloudy sky with an occasional peak of sunshine. Once again, some drizzle or flurries may show up in isolated areas. Thursday looks to be the dry day of the week with sunshine and some clouds. Temperatures will continue to be above average with highs reaching the low 40s. Sunshine will last into Friday however, cloud cover will increase as the day progresses.

